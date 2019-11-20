Inconvenient truths
For the better part of a decade, I’ve given my life to the abolition of the death penalty. While I’m thankful that Rodney Reed’s life has been spared, I am deeply disturbed by the dishonest narrative of his purity used to make it happen. Inconvenient truths are still truths.
AW was 12 when she was attacked and raped in her home. The subsequent rape kit pointed to Rodney Reed.
Lucy Eipper is the mother of two of Reed’s children. During their relationship, she was repeatedly beaten and raped by Reed — including at least once in front of their children.
Intellectually disabled, Caroline Rivas was repeatedly manipulated and raped by Reed.
Late one night, Vivian Harbottle was abducted and brutally raped underneath a train trestle. The subsequent rape kit pointed to Rodney Reed.
Rodney Reed tried to rape Linda Schlueter. The only thing that saved her were the lights of a passing car.
While I will work endlessly to save the life of Rodney Reed, I will not lie about who he is to make that happen — the stories mentioned above are too important.
Jeff Hood,
Denton