Grateful for Mason Fine
There is one very obvious reason that Apogee Stadium should be filled to capacity on Nov. 30, and that is to honor the dedication that Mason Fine has given to the University of North Texas. I have seen over 300 football games since I was a student at North Texas but have never witnessed anyone give more or been more determined to excel for our university. We have to be so grateful that coach Seth Littrell could glimpse what potential was there and bring that to greatness.
I remember how Fine engineered that come-from-behind victory against the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2017, and we stood there amazed and with tears as proud alumni and agreed that we would indeed see many more instances of greatness over the next few years. We were to be proven correct in our early perspective. Since that season, Mason and the UNT team and coaching staff have given us memories that we will recount for years to come.
Fine has been the leader of young men who has helped promote UNT to a point that it might not have otherwise reached — and for that we should be grateful.
We, as alumni and as a city, should do all that we can to make sure we show Fine and the UNT athletic community how proud we are of what they have accomplished and they feel that thanks when they play before a sold-out stadium on Nov. 30.
Jack Highfill,
Denton
Healing for whom?
In his Nov. 4 guest essay titled “Confederate monuments are community memorials,” Ernest Blevins states, “These monuments served as a healing process for a nation.” I ask, “Healing for whom?”
How did the black residents of Denton, who were being moved from their homes in the Quakertown Park area to the other side of the tracks, feel about this statue? Did the Daughters of the Confederacy consider their point of view?
I think that the separate drinking fountains installed under the statue show the perspective of the white community at the time. Does the Confederate statue serve as a healing process today? Or is it perpetuating white supremacy and racial separation still?
As the victims of the heritage of slavery, the black community needs to be heard and considered because I think we all know they weren’t at the time that the statue was erected. If the presence of the statue causes pain for the black community, let’s remove it and let the healing process begin in Denton.
The Confederate statue no longer represents the values of most Dentonites today.
Kim Fearing McGehee,
Denton
It’s time to remove the statue
I’m a conservative, meaning I respect our history. But folks, it is time. Sell the downtown Confederate statute to a Confederate museum or some wealthy patron.
Get rid of it. Trying to make it historically accurate is nonsense.
Paul Knopick,
Denton