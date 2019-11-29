Trump’s Russia
What should our expectations be for the future of our country in light of what we have seen revealed during the impeachment inquiry?
If President Trump is allowed to trample on our Constitution as he is doing, will he be allowed to politicize the IRS against his rivals, employ the Justice Department to imprison his critics, or instruct the Department of Defense to empower every plan he promotes? If so, we will see the rise of an autocratic ruler the likes of which this country has never seen and which the founders of our country would never have tolerated.
During my college years in the ’60s and ’70s and during the height of the Cold War, anyone who promoted the thinking of Russia would have been labeled a Red Communist. Now, today, we see the Republicans lining up behind the president in support of whatever the Russians do or aim at our country, whether it’s election meddling or targeting our allies.
What name do we attach to these modern-day supporters of Russia and its autocratic means of governing? Do we liken them to the communist supporters of the Cold War, or do we grant them another name that will identify them as full-throated supporters of Trump’s Russia? Or will we call them what they certainly are — which are by no means kin to anything that is patriotic and based on true American values?
Their legacy will be described by that earned name.
Jack Highfill,
Denton
Texas is lacking in sexual education
As a social work student and a reproductive justice activist, I am constantly disappointed by the stories I hear about the lack of sexual education in public schools across the state. Texas needs to take the necessary steps to reject abstinence-only education and give young people factual, inclusive and age-appropriate sex education in school.
Eighty-three percent of Texas school districts teach either abstinence only until marriage or nothing at all when it comes to sex education. While we can’t draw a causation, there is a correlation between this statistic and the other dangerous statistics regarding sexual well-being and reproductive health in school-aged Texans. Sixty percent of sexually active high school seniors reported not using a condom the last time they had sex; the state has one of the highest teen birth rates in the nation; and the rates of HIV and sexually transmitted infections are higher than in most states.
Young people deserve the right to accurate information in the classroom for all parts of their education, including their sexual and reproductive health. My experience in the reproductive justice movement has shown me the importance of accurate and inclusive education, bodily autonomy for all, and access to reproductive health care.
As the Texas State Board of Education looks into revising the statewide standards for teaching about sex education, I encourage all of us to reach out to our current representative on the board and demand a medically accurate sex-ed curriculum for our school-aged youth.
Deana Ayers,
Denton