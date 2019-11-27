A close look at the Constitution
Our Constitution is being looked at closely today in view of the ongoing impeachment inquiry hearings. One cannot help but notice how these hearings are highlighting a growing factious spirit among politicians and our citizens. Nevertheless, we can be heartened by our ingenious form of government, which does control the effects of the mischievous acts of politicians, which lead to or follow factions in our society.
We should remember that the authors of the Federalist Papers explained that the Constitution was conceived and framed based upon a principle assuming that, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, “the primary political motive of man was self-interest, and that men, acting individually or collectively, were selfish and only imperfectly rational.”
According to The Light and the Glory, “There are two methods of restraining the harm of factions: 1. Removing the causes of factions or 2. Control its effects. We avoid No. 1, which is the basis of communist governments seeking to impose sameness of opinion by limiting liberty, controlling freedom of thought and attempting to indoctrinate the young.”
Our Constitution instead attempts to control the effects of factions through its “checks and balances,” and thereby, it maintains order and fosters cooperation.
Besides knowing the Constitution and voting, what can we do to advance a more effective government and help improve our society? Consider this: “Reject a factious man after a first and second warning, knowing that such a man is perverted and is sinning, being self-condemned.” Titus 3:10.
Alan Deetjen,
Denton
Don't take America for granted
Thank you, dear Grandmother, born in 1888, now long with her God, and thank you, Grandfather, also born in the U.K. She immigrated to America at 7 as a seamstress; he was a tin worker in Chicago. Both had little formal education but believed in the promise of America.
They believed in the rule of law and the decency of this country. Thank you for your decision. Had it not been for you, I would not be here and would not be enjoying the fruits of America. The lowly 7-year-old seamstress believed she had the same rights, lived under the same laws and had the same chance as everybody else. That turned out to be true back then.
Thank you for leaving me a country respected around the world, stronger and more successful than any country in history. I don’t have long left on this earth, but the years I have had were lived in the faith of the country. In the faith our elected officials will do the right thing for the country.
Now I see that fading with the Republicans denying the undeniable evidence against Trump. Trump and the Republicans have turned the entire weight of the country to their personal advantage in search of reelection.
Thank you for what you gave me. I fear it is slipping away.
I see them starting with nothing, believing in the country, and I hear them saying, “Don’t take it for granted.”
William Reed,
Denton