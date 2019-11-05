Impeach Trump, vote Burgess out
On Nov. 1, the headline of this paper was the vote in Congress to start the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, who on television asked Russia, China and Ukraine to interfere in our democratic elections on his behalf (which is against the law).
The headline was shared with our worthless representative, Michael Burgess, who of course voted against the impeachment inquiry, siding with Trump yet again. I understand people have different viewpoints, but I really thought the Republicans would stand up for truth and justice, not lies and corruption. What a horrific day for this country when the Republican Party would choose to destroy it and the freedoms our families have lost their lives to protect.
Trump has destroyed our world standing and our relationships with our allies. He is cruel, a liar, a cheat and a sexual predator. He put children in cages after ripping them from their mother’s arms, and yet Burgess and Ray Roberts continue to sing his praises. Would they support him if it was their wife, daughter or granddaughter he raped? Would they support him if he took their grandchildren and put them in cages?
Impeach Trump and vote Burgess out.
Louellen Stewart,
Denton
Let’s all reject hatred
”Politics, as a practice, whatever its professions, has always been the systematic organization of hatreds.” — Henry Adams
As the grandson and great-grandson of presidents, Adams should have known what he was talking about.
It’s sad that politicians and other influential people have long used the disgusting tactic of character assassination and demonization against political opponents to delegitimize disagreement and energize a base with hatred.
The practice continues and intensifies today. In fact, current practitioners of organizing hatreds project their hatred of political opponents on those opponents and justify their own hatred by claiming that the opponents themselves are practitioners of hatred, whether or not it’s true. For haters, truth and reality are of no concern.
To combat the character defect of hatred, we must first understand that disagreement isn’t hate. If disagreement is expressed factually and respectfully, it presents an opportunity for dialogue and learning that might lead to a win-win resolution of at least some disagreements.
Let’s all reject hatred and refuse to be silenced by the hatred of others, and however passionate our beliefs, let’s always combine reason and respect when debating our disagreements with others.
When hatred, character assassination and demonization are the basic arguments of any side, there’s no chance for unity, and any real foreign interference with our politics, elections and government will have achieved its goals: to divide, disrupt, conquer and destroy us.
Blind haters are the allies of America’s enemies.
Register and then vote against the blind haters!
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton