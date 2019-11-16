Missed by many
You may know many people, including Bob Montgomery, but he will be at the top of your list when it comes to the ones you remember the most. History was his love, outside of “Kit,” his wife, and you would have known it five minutes after you met him. He had a memory like a bear trap.
He will be missed by those that knew him, even those who may have disagreed with him.
James Penton,
Denton
Weigh in on North Texas' growth
There are clearly some effective elected officials in Texas who strive to improve the lives of their constituents — but for way too many, the bar is simply too low.
So let’s reset. If you are an elected official and your No. 1 priority is to be reelected, that’s a problem. It is time to get serious about solving problems. Isn’t that why you said you wanted to serve?
To voters, North Texas growth is amongst the fastest in the nation, yet Texas cities average just 5% turnout in elections for city council and school board — that’s embarrassing. We must do better. To claim “I am not political” is a copout. Recently, we have seen more than ever that elections have consequences.
If your No. 1 priority is to complain, that isn’t good enough, either. We each have a unique opportunity to impact how we capitalize on this growth — let’s not waste it! It’s time.
Ira Bershad,
Frisco
Don't perpetuate message of hate
One of the most vivid memories from my childhood was a visit to J.C. Penney in Houston.
After a bit of shopping, my mother led me to the back of the store to get a drink from the water fountain. At the fountain, we saw a little girl just about my age crying about being thirsty. Her mother was shaking her head and murmuring, “No. We can’t.” I was too young to read the “WHITES ONLY” sign on the wall.
My mother quietly explained why the child couldn’t drink from the fountain. I refused to drink then and also began to cry. Both our mothers had tears in their eyes as we went our separate ways.
That day shaped the rest of my life.
The Confederate statue on the Square, with its WHITES ONLY water fountains, stands as a reminder of that cruelty and so many more. It was erected for one purpose — intimidation.
The Texas Historical Commission has determined that this mass-produced, generic statue has no historical value or significance. No amount of “contextualizing” can make it an acceptable part of downtown Denton today.
The statue should be removed. That message of hate and humiliation must not be perpetuated. We can’t.
Candace Pruett,
Denton