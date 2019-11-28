The health gap
As a college student, closing the health gap is important to me because I am no longer able to receive health care. As a child, I received Medicaid. At 18, my coverage lapsed. My mother is a recipient of Medicare, so I could not be on the same health insurance plan as her. This led me to have to find my own health insurance.
During the Obama administration, the Affordable Care Act was passed into legislation. This bill changed options for people and their health care providers. Through the Affordable Care Act, everyone is required to have health insurance. If you are not insured, you face tax penalties. These penalties start around $600 and can exceed $1,000.
The cost of health care has risen to the point where it is virtually unattainable for certain people. People who do not have insurance cannot afford the full out-of-pocket cost that doctor’s offices require. Also, through the Affordable Care Act, insurance premiums have skyrocketed. As a college student, with no dependents, making $12,000 this year, the cheapest insurance premium for me is $258 a month. I would rather take the $600 penalty instead of paying $3,096 a year for insurance.
A solution to this would be simply modifying the Affordable Care Act. There are people who do not qualify for low-income solutions like Medicaid and cannot afford regular marketplace insurance. Health care coverage should meet people where they are. This underrepresented group should have some sort of health care coverage available to them.
Kwanna Henderson,
Denton
Fair pay for teachers
As a social work student, I was appalled to learn the truth about the upswing in teacher salaries. When inflation is considered, the average teacher salary has decreased. The pay gap between teachers and other comparably educated professionals is now the largest on record.
Nonetheless, some have argued that these wages come with great benefits — though these benefits often disappear. Many teachers regularly work over the summer, planning curricula, taking continuing education and professional development courses, and running summer programs at their schools, making it a year-round job.
It is difficult for me to accept this reality for teachers across our country. Especially since their entire job is to educate and encourage children to learn, grow and succeed. If we are honest, teachers are also counselors, as they are there for them at times in need and emotional distress, purchase materials for learning, mediate conflicts, mentor, and are our first responders to crisis. With all this in mind, the least we can do is fight for their right to fair pay in order to show our appreciation and respect.
We must acknowledge the truth about educators and the role they play in a child’s life. In a perfect world, the federal government will acknowledge this need and invest in every state to provide the funding needed to close this teacher pay gap. Though, I encourage the noise to start with us on a state level by calling our officials with the concerns we have for our educators.
Hannah Walker,
Denton