A chance to do the right thing
The people of Green Tree Estates living in modest homes are residents of Denton, the property having been annexed into the city 10 years ago. They deserve to have water service with meters to every home and are willing pay for it like everyone else in the city who gets connected. Denton has the real possibility of becoming the “Flint, Michigan, of Texas” if this crisis is just danced around by the city and the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality’s water quality division.
Please act with urgency and hire a water mechanical contractor to plumb to every property and install meters. Property owners would need to arrange for plumbing from the meter to the residence. There are charitable organizations or persons who would probably assist financially with making connections to homes. In Texas, with ground that basically doesn’t freeze, it is relatively simple to lay a water line with a Ditch Witch in relatively short order. It should not take 90 days.
Denton has a reputation of passing around millions of dollars in incentives and tax forgiveness to wealthy people or organizations who don’t need it. Buc-ee’s got millions for building 122 gas pumps in a neighborhood (maybe even a city) that did not want them there.
I have said since years ago that Denton has a “Fire Truck and Ambulance” annexation policy: They will annex up to 6,000 acres at a time and begin collecting city taxes, never intending to provide water, sewer and quality roads in a timely manner.
You have a wonderful opportunity now to do the right thing and provide safe water to taxpaying residents who want, need and deserve it.
Wilbur F. Poppe,
Denton