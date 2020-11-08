Reelecting Deb Armintor to the Denton City Council was a mistake. She is an individual who supports defunding law enforcement. As a radical Democrat, she used the Young Democrats to campaign for her in what was supposed to be a nonpartisan election.
She has a history of manipulating the public and has shown that she cannot be trusted with confidential information. The mayor himself had concerns about her ability to participate because she has leaked information in the past. She has abused her position as a member of the Denton City Council in a way that conflicts with her position at the University of North Texas.
She should resign and step back from being an obstructionist to the city as someone who continues to bring unwanted drama to the city of Denton. The drama is a distraction from the real issues that need to be addressed.
Michael Moates,
Denton