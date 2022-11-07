Making democracy work
Please let me compliment the poll workers at Denton South Branch Library and the Denton County Elections Administration.
I had moved just a few days before early voting began. This fact created a difficulty for me at the poll. I called the elections office and was told how to solve it. When I went to vote in person during the early voting period, each person I spoke to was courteous and helpful. The problem took a little time to solve, but each worker was patient and explained what was happening.
I want to note that NO ONE who helped had the least hint of HOW I was going to vote, yet each helper treated me as though my one ballot was the most important one in the box.
Thanks to all who work at making democracy work.
Bob Stevens,
Denton
Sugary drinks cause 184,000 deaths worldwide annually, including 25,000 deaths in the United States, according to Christopher Wanjek, a Live Science contributor. Eating refined sugar should be avoided since it can be bad for one’s health.
When people eat refined sugar, it is more sugar than the body can normally handle, so their bodies use more insulin. Using too much insulin can cause diabetes, which is a serious health problem that can weaken a human’s immune system or cause them to become blind and many other things. When a person gets diabetes, he or she either has to get insulin from doctors, and they have to avoid eating sugary foods, which can be hard on people addicted to sugar.
If people are having a hard time avoiding refined sugar, they should find healthy ways to satisfy their cravings. One way people can satisfy their hunger for sugar is by eating fruits. Also, delicious, healthy meat, seeds and nuts help people feel satisfied and, therefore, less likely to crave sugar.
If people start eating healthier, they will feel very energized, which can cause them to be less lazy and help them exercise more without feeling too tired. This increased exercise will strengthen them and help them live a long life without many healthy problems. Therefore, stop eating sugar now.
Raghav Kanaparthy,
Flower Mound
