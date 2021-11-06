When someone says “it’s complicated” or “it’s harder than it looks,” my ears prick up because I expect someone is trying to sell me a bill of goods. So it is with the Denton County elections administrator and the Precinct 2 county commissioner by their quotes in the Nov. 3 Denton Record-Chronicle.
They intend to portray redistricting as a complicated and mysterious process. It’s not. Frank Phillips said the county uses Esri Redistricting software. For members of the public, we have tools including Dave’s Redistricting and past election results provided by Denton County Elections.
Drawing and balancing redistricting maps is a simple process. Don’t let those in power tell you differently. What they don’t want you to know is the extent of gerrymandering that the Commissioners Court redistricting proposal does in Precinct 2.
The 2018 Commissioners Court Precinct 2 election was won by the Republican by 356 votes, a 0.5% margin. Under the commissioner redistricting proposal, the Republican projects to win by 8,411 votes in 2022, a 10.25% margin.
This is a severe change in Precinct 2 that is totally unnecessary. I can draw four maps in the next hour without drastically changing the voting population within any precinct while still fulfilling commissioner redistricting guidelines. Using Esri Redistricting, the Denton County elections administrator can do the same.
Let dentoncounty.gov know that you want fair and balanced redistricting. Hit the “Submit Public Input Here” button on their site and demand measured redistricting changes with transparency.