Recall election was a fraud, Duff is no conservative
After serving one term on Denton City Council, Donald Duff, who represents the old folks at Robson Ranch, decided the work was too much for him and quit, becoming instead a political gadfly attacking those who do work. He became intent on removing my representative, Alison Maguire, from council. By pointing out that voters in districts outside of Robson Ranch voted to recall Maguire, he hoodwinked Bryan Beck and others that “The voters have spoken ...”
Though I had, along with others in my Southridge neighborhood, voted for Maguire, I was not allowed to vote on the recall. How can it be said the voters have spoken when districts who supported her were not allowed to vote? Even worse, we now have no representative on City Council.
The recall election was a fraud, fraudulently obtained, and a simpleton judge, unable to discern the subtleties of the law, decided wrongly to take away my right to vote on the recall and deny my representation on council. His flawed reasoning prompted the appeals court to take up the case.
Before the U.S. Constitution and before the Declaration of Independence, there was an American principle, “No taxation without representation.” Bundles of tea were thrown into the Boston Harbor over this principle.
No American conservative advocated that if he has tax money in the game, he should not be represented at the table.
Donald Duff is no conservative.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton
Some things to keep in mind about carbon capture
Regarding Ron Simmons’ essay on Nov. 26-27, titled “Texas can be a national example with Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage.” There were quite a few facts that were missing from the essay, which is promoting carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS).
First, he makes no mention of how power plants are going to pay the huge upfront costs to capture CO2 from emissions. But if you go onto his website “Carbon Neutral Coalition,” you will read that the utilities are expecting our Texas state government to pay, and also the federal government. It seems the essay agrees that we should protect our planet, but not at the expense of the average American.
Raising taxes to pay for CCUS is just that. Another omission is that CCL technology is new and unproven. There was one coal-fired plant in Texas that had CCL, but the process was stopped a few years ago. I do not think there are presently any plants that use CCL in the country. This may work, or it may never work.
And CCL takes energy to run, adding to the emissions that it must eliminate. The website also states that we would achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. That suggests that CNC is not really serious about climate change.
Another clue is that they never use term “climate change,” and that takes some literary wordsmithing if your article is all about fighting “climate change.”
Is this organization being funded by the oil industry? Let Big Oil clean up its own mess.