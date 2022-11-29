DRC_Keyboard

Recall election was a fraud, Duff is no conservative

After serving one term on Denton City Council, Donald Duff, who represents the old folks at Robson Ranch, decided the work was too much for him and quit, becoming instead a political gadfly attacking those who do work. He became intent on removing my representative, Alison Maguire, from council. By pointing out that voters in districts outside of Robson Ranch voted to recall Maguire, he hoodwinked Bryan Beck and others that “The voters have spoken ...”

Recommended for you