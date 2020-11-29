Keep Denton unique and livable
What do you love about Denton? Denton residents consistently say it’s the natural environment. Our Denton Plan 2030 states, “During the public input process for Denton Plan 2030 as well as in the 1999 Denton Plan, citizens repeatedly expressed that the natural environment of Denton was among its highest priorities.”
To this end, the plan calls for protecting rural areas, specifically naming Denton’s unique and environmentally sensitive rural fringe, which includes Hartlee Field Road on the northeast side of town and nearby Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, the “flagship of Denton’s environmental progress.”
Now, profit-driven developers who will not live here themselves would have us ignore our plan. On Dec. 2, a developer will request a zoning change to approve construction of 1,864 houses along Hartlee Field Road. While our plan calls for one house per five acres, the developer’s proposal calls for an average of 3.2 houses per acre. In some areas, the density is 35 times what our plan allows.
Yet Denton planners seem to think this high-density development is a done deal. The 2020 mobility plan shows Hartlee Field Road widened to four lanes to accommodate an astronomical rise in traffic (the Hartlee Field development assumes 18,640 additional car-trips per day).
Let’s keep Denton unique and livable. Please show your support for protecting the natural environment of Denton: Write to the City Council and the Planning & Zoning Board and attend the Dec. 2 (virtual) P&Z meeting to oppose this harmful proposal.
Steve and Carolyn Smith,
Denton