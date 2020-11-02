Partisanship undermines poll staffing
This election year, I volunteered as a poll worker in my hometown of Denton. The application was easy: I applied and completed an online training about polling location setup, tech and the laws that keep polling locations neutral.
It shocked me to learn, however, that poll-worker staffing is entirely partisan. I didn’t know I was hired based on my primary voting record to serve a party team, not the public. And I saw firsthand how partisan-team mentalities undermined a neutral voting experience.
Every location has a Republican and Democratic election judge who brings partisan poll workers. There is a red and blue team, complete with team captains. Team-based mentalities mean that both sides try to influence voters, and without an umpire, team players will cheat. From subtly different greetings for voters of certain demographics to blatantly trying to influence whether a disfavored voter is actually counted, no team is above stealing bases.
Workers routinely chose not to enforce laws. These violations were made worse because the partisan election judge chooses not to correct their “teammate.” I could easily assume that bias drives that choice.
Texas can do better. Remove two-party team staffing and hire election workers from independents, the largest voter group. Paid worker qualification should be skills and job performance; refusal to enforce laws should equal termination. Neutral workers are the front-line defense against fraud and suppression.
There is one silver lining: The poll workers cheer for every first-time voter. Then we all — red, blue or indifferent — celebrate democracy together.
Olivia Countryman,
Denton