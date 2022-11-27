Republicans just won’t stop with their dirty tricks, one of which is the lie saying that Democrats are communists. Who was the first U.S. president to visit China? It was Republican Richard Nixon, and it HAD to be Nixon. Because if a Democrat was the first one to go there, he would surely have been called a communist for the rest of his life.
Did they call Richard Nixon communist? No. The way of the Republican Party.
Jim Stodola,
Denton
Supporting Denton’s LGBTQ community
I was glad to see someone from our local community stand up to the imbeciles protesting a children’s book reading on trans kids at Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences. Amber Briggle read a story about a transgender girl named Ruthie. Joe and Diane Mayes showed Denton what kindness, love and acceptance can do against hate. The riffraff protesting outside their store were ignored while story time was being held.
Amber Briggle, whose son Max is transgender, has been at the forefront of fighting for transgender rights. Her family was targeted by our scumbag governor. In February, Greg Abbott directed Texas Child Protective Services to investigate trans minors’ families. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is just as warped, and our criminally indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton is just as sick and demented. What a lowlife group of fools we have representing out state.
I am cisgender and straight but have queer friends. This whole vilification of the LGBTQ community is partially from a lack of understanding. A child cannot be “turned gay,” as one of my neighbors said. These individuals are born with their traits and have no control over how they feel. The horrid gay Christian conversion camps proved that a queer person cannot be “turned straight.” It’s time for all of us to accept each person for who they are. The continued vilification of the queer community by certain spineless Republican lawmakers shows them to be insecure in their own masculinity or femininity.
I admire Amber Briggle, Joe and Diane Mays and others supporting of our LBGTQ community.