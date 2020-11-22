An environmentally friendly change
Hello, my name is Steven Nichols, and I am a student and activist at the University of North Texas. The well-being of our environment and our rate of pollution are very important to me, and I think Denton has the opportunity to improve its current policies on single-use plastics.
Single-use plastics are the silent killers of our ecosystem, not only polluting our waterways and forests but killing the animals that live inside them. It’s impossible to stop human behavior, so litter will always be a factor no matter what, but small changes to our stores and restaurants will have a huge impact on Denton’s rate of pollution.
People would be less likely to pollute if the bag, cup or straw they got with their meal wasn’t meant to be thrown away. Since its conception in the 1950s, over 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic has been produced, most of it to be used only once and then thrown away. This is a strain on our environment but also wasteful economically; we have factories upon factories that do nothing but produce future litter.
If single-use plastic were banned in Denton, it would create a new market of personalized, reusable and environmentally safe items for the public.
Steven Nichols,
Denton