As a pastor, I am writing in support of the upcoming Transgender Story Time happening Saturday. I was disappointed to hear that the original Rainbow Family StoryTime event at North Branch Library was canceled due to hostile complaints, some of which originated from fellow Christians.
My Lutheran faith has taught me through its tradition, sacred text, worship and community strong core values of love, welcome, inclusion and nonjudgment. Because of this and my role as pastor, I know treating someone differently because of who they are is fundamentally wrong. As Christians, our interactions are guided primarily by the two greatest commandments (love of God, and love of neighbor as ourselves, Matthew 22:37-39) and the Golden Rule (“Do to others as you would have them do to you,” Luke 6:13).
On behalf of my fellow Christians, I apologize that we did not embody these guiding words of Christ more fully. Thank you to Armadillo Ale Works and Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for reminding us that faith is about loving our neighbors, not discriminating against nor threatening them. Thank you for encouraging us to consider the plank in our own eyes before addressing the speck in others’ eyes (Matthew 7:3-5).
The Rev. James Rowe,
Denton
The greater harm
A letter to the editor published Nov. 14, titled “Law harms those with uteruses,” contained two noteworthy statements.
First, in opposition to Senate Bill 8, the Heartbeat Bill, the author stated “while an abortion takes one life, an unsafe abortion can take two lives.”
Secondly, that “banning abortions directly causes people who have uteruses harm and injury.”
The first acknowledges that the unborn (second life) is indeed a life. In turn, aborting this life would admittedly be the greater harm.