Answered prayers
The prayers of the righteous intercessors, who stood in the gap against the coming destruction, have been heard by God, and the wicked scourge against the nation will finally be removed from the White House.
One is perplexed that only slightly more than half the nation has turned away from the idolization of Donald Trump, but it can be explained biblically: “For this reason, God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness.” 2 Thessalonians 2:11-12
The Declaration of Independence states a hard truth: “We believe all are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights …” This asserts that no one has the right to physically, sexually or verbally abuse others whom we may consider inferior: women, people of color, poor, Asians, Jews, foreigners, gay, immigrants, different religions — the list goes on and on. The Christian value is to treat each as we ourselves would like to be treated.
In this presidential election, America has moved against the hatred and vilification of the “others,” but there is still a long way to go to achieve righteousness and justice for all.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton
A flaw of the CDA
My purpose in writing is to bring to the public’s attention how section 230 of the Communication Decency Act (CDA) enables human trafficking online, specifically the sexual exploitation of underage girls. It does so by protecting websites such as Craigslist from being held accountable for allowing and hosting the solicitation of underage prostitution instead of monitoring and stopping it.
I find it hard to believe the authors of the CDA wrote it to enable human trafficking or to protect those soliciting young girls on the internet. However, they did so. As a woman, one of my greatest fears is being trafficked into this appalling industry. It must come to an end.
The CDA was created in 1996 when the internet was very new. I acknowledge it is a valuable piece of legislation that protects and promotes free speech on the internet. However, it is important to understand the implications of this law on the 21st century internet. 150,000 “escort” ads are posted online every day. Lost in the mix of these are posts of children who are solicited for sexual exploitation.
Because of the nature of the crime, it is not known exactly how many victims of human trafficking there are. It is estimated 199,000 incidents occur in the United States each year. I implore readers to make themselves aware of how this piece of legislation enables human trafficking and contributes to the enslavement of underage girls.
Rachel Barnes,
Denton