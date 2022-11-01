Church-funded health care services denying patients isn’t new
Salena Zito’s opinion piece published on Oct. 26 came across as a hyperbolic and specious-claims commentary, trying to link today’s Catholic hospitals’ choices to not provide health care services for nontraditional health care condition, to some boogeyman the right likes to claim is opposed to all religions, ignoring their own xenophobic aversion to non-Christian faiths.
Just curious, too, if the Catholic Mercy Hospital Ms. Zito refers to back in 1847 actively served free Blacks or if their faith-beliefs had them align with those “elite” abolitionists who opposed slavery.
It doesn’t appear so, based on the church’s history. In 1548, Pope Paul III confirmed the right of clergy and laity to own slaves, and in 1866, Pope Pius IX declared:
“Slavery itself, considered as such in its essential nature, is not at all contrary to the natural and divine law, and there can be several just titles of slavery, and these are referred to by approved theologians and commentators of the sacred canons. … It is not contrary to the natural and divine law for a slave to be sold, bought, exchanged or given.”
Naturally, as times changed and the views of white Christians were faced with their own hypocrisy, the Catholic Church started to view Blacks as “children of God,” albeit not so much before the Second Vatican Council in 1965 finally declared that “forced slavery was an infamy that dishonored the Creator and was a poison in society.”
Just trying to keep things in perspective for those with sociopolitical tunnel vision.
Larry Beck,
Denton
Landowners, communities help make renewable energy projects viable
Clean energy brings an economic boost to our state through good-paying cash crops and local investments — a vital contribution to helping residents and their families. My family and I are a perfect example of the economic benefit of clean energy.
As an operations manager at EDP Renewables North America, I have the privilege of helping to produce energy-powering homes and businesses across the state. At Wildcat Creek Wind Farm in Cooke County, we see the impact of renewable energy development in Texas. Since starting operations, we have received strong support from local landowners and communities. We provide the landowners with a stable income of up to $72 million throughout the project’s life. The community yields significant economic benefits through local spending and annual local investment, providing millions to the area.
Texas is the country’s top wind producer, and Wildcat Creek Wind Farm alone has generated enough energy to power 39,000 Texan homes. Heather Houser recently voiced her concerns about taking action regarding clean energy — I agree entirely. Renewable energy generates jobs and spurs innovation while reducing economic damage from long-term disasters. Being a leader in wind energy generation comes with dedication and collaboration.
Texas has dominated in renewable energy, and something that sets us apart is the residential support for private entrepreneurship. The landowners and community have significantly contributed to our success, and EDPR will continue to commit to increasing its investments throughout the state.