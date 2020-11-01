Dems blame Trump for pandemic
The Democrats must think President Donald Trump is a very powerful person since they blame him for the worldwide pandemic.
Europe was hit hard long before we did and is having a reoccurrence now. My oldest son, who is dying of pancreatic cancer, lives in a suburb of Madrid, Spain. His brother, who lives in Madrid, is not allowed to leave his apartment in to visit him. Madrid is under complete lockdown now.
According to some Democrats, Trump is to blame.
Henry Richards,
Frisco
Get out and vote
Few issues weigh on all our minds more than COVID-19, nor are more important to get right.
This election season is upon us now, and there’s not another chance to get it right, so whether you are a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or independent, get out and vote!
Mark Fearing,
Denton