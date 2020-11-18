Be more like Rosie the Riveter
Just a thought regarding this pandemic that we’ve been dealt. Life is hard at times, ain’t it?
My mother, who was 18 years old when World War II started, was called in to work in a factory in Akron, Ohio, during the war. She was a Rosie, the riveter. She didn’t like it much.
I asked her, why did you go in to the factory if you didn’t want to be there? She looked at me like I was crazy and said, “I never would have dreamed of not going, as our country was at war. “
So I say to the weenies in this country who feel it is against their constitutional rights to have to wear a mask — Rosie the Riveter would’ve worn a mask. Get over it.
Abby Etca,
Denton
Empty-handed Democrats
OK. So let’s review.
Democrats spend the last 3 1/2 years going through every file, looking under every rock hoping to prove Russian collusion by President Trump to justify impeachment. They come up empty-handed.
So what do they do in response?
Nominate and elect a candidate with video-proven evidence of collusion with Ukrainian officials.
Welcome to America 2020.
David Zoltner,
Denton
A threat to health care access
Even before COVID-19, 1 in 5 Americans received a surprise medical bill after seeking emergency room care. For some, the result was financially crippling. It’s clear Congress needs to find a solution to protect Americans’ access to care and their financial well-being.
Unfortunately, new “compromise” legislation is really no compromise at all. It rewards big insurance companies at the expense of local doctors and hospitals who were on a financial knife’s edge even before the pandemic.
The legislation would require billing disputes between insurers and providers over “out-of-network” care to enter arbitration. That sounds good. But arbitrators would be forced to first consider existing “medium in-network rates” over all other relevant factors when making judgments. That’s just government rate setting by another name! This provision would also incentivize insurers to drive down their in-network rates and shrink their provider networks in order to maximize profits.
Simply transferring the financial risk of surprise medical billing from patients to both hospitals and doctors is not a compromise or a solution. It would make it harder, if not impossible, for providers to receive fair payment for the care they deliver.
And that threatens health care access for all of us.
Adam Rosenfield,
Plano