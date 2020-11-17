Prepared for an emergency
Hats off to 911 and the Denton Fire Department. A few months ago, I found myself in a severe COPD crisis and could barely get enough breath to use my nebulizer and could not draw in enough air to talk to 911 at the same time.
I made it through that crisis, then called the police nonemergency number to ask what could be done should that situation again present itself.
I chose Option 1 after dialing 940-349-8181 and told them my situation. The person I talked to was very understanding and helpful as she entered my phone number, name, address and medical conditions, as well as the combination for the key lockbox, into the 911 system.
Three weeks ago, I had a repeat of the crisis, dialed 911 as I was loading my nebulizer. Again, I had to use what little breath I had to use the nebulizer and could only utter some distressing noises. She immediately told me she had all my info and that an ambulance was on its way. I never had to say a word, but she told me to stay on the phone until they got here. The paramedics already had all pertinent information when they arrived.
Thank you ever so much to the 911 personnel and the fire department at Bonnie Brae Street and Windsor Drive. You all did a marvelous job, especially when I could not talk to tell them the emergency.
Larry Coffin,
Denton
Hold police accountable
My name is Leia Atkinson, and I am a senior social work student at the University of North Texas. I am writing to express concern about plans for the Denton Police Department advisory board. While this board is a step in the right direction, I believe it is set up to be overwhelmingly cop-sympathetic and therefore ineffective for accountability.
Of the 11 voting members of the board, one will be appointed from the Police Department itself, another from DPD Officers Association and another from the Denton Municipal Police Association. The seven appointed civilian voting members will be forced through training of the police chief’s choice and can have essentially no criminal background. Council member John Ryan says he is looking for nominees who have already attended the Citizens Police Academy. The police chief himself can also appoint five nonvoting members.
Ideally, an accountability board would be composed of those who have experienced the harm an unchecked police department inflicts. Instead, this board is set up to specifically exclude these individuals, ensure a constant police presence on the board, and encourage cop-sympathizing civilians to serve. How can this be effective?
I encourage Denton residents to call their City Council members and ask them not only to select board members who will hold police accountable but work to amend the ordinance itself. I also encourage residents who believe Black lives matter to apply to serve on the board.
The police have already proven they cannot hold themselves accountable. So the work falls to us.
Leia Atkinson,
Denton