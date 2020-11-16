How to oppose anti-liberalism
Promising to create a perfect America, anti-liberal leaders of the Democratic Party will likely instead create a horrible America.
Overreacting to climate change, I believe they intend to ban fracking, thereby ending our current energy independence and making us again dependent on Middle Eastern oil, while simultaneously reducing or eliminating sanctions on America-hating Iran, thus giving Iran the ability to likely dominate the Middle Eastern oil supply and strangle us.
To enlarge their coalition of alienated groups in America and gain the supermajority needed to achieve their political and ideological goals, they encourage divisiveness to both increase alienation among alienated groups and increase the number of alienated groups.
To increase the passionate support of those who support them, anti-liberal Democrat leaders spread fear and lies, while often condoning the hateful acts of antifa and similar groups employing rioting, arson, looting and violence against not only statues and buildings but also against living human beings.
To crush opposition, they reject traditional liberal values, such as freedom of speech, for any thinking differently.
It would be easy to hate anti-liberals employing or condoning such tactics, but as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Let no man pull you low enough to hate him.”
We must ceaselessly oppose Democrat leaders, their allies, their emotionalism and their anti-liberalism with every fiber of our being, but we must oppose with reason, traditional liberalism and passive resistance (except in self-defense), not with the lies, hate and violence they use.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton