Our roads need more care

Hello, I am Jeremy Mehlmann, a student at the University of North Texas. I am concerned about Texas roads and the lack of care toward them.

With $25.1 billion spent on Texas roads, the quality statewide should be put first. From my personal experience, even toll roads lack the quality we actively pay for. Roughly two-thirds of our roadways are not maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation, leaving it up to local governments.

I think as an entire community, we could benefit from better roads. It will help the longevity of our cars and will prevent accidents. Inadequately maintained roads are a factor in half of all traffic fatalities annually.

Instead of adding a lane to the highways, more thought should go into planning.

Jeremy Mehlmann,

Denton

