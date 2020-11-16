Our roads need more care
Hello, I am Jeremy Mehlmann, a student at the University of North Texas. I am concerned about Texas roads and the lack of care toward them.
With $25.1 billion spent on Texas roads, the quality statewide should be put first. From my personal experience, even toll roads lack the quality we actively pay for. Roughly two-thirds of our roadways are not maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation, leaving it up to local governments.
I think as an entire community, we could benefit from better roads. It will help the longevity of our cars and will prevent accidents. Inadequately maintained roads are a factor in half of all traffic fatalities annually.
Instead of adding a lane to the highways, more thought should go into planning.
Jeremy Mehlmann,
Denton