When Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 40 in September, outlawing political censorship by social media companies, he presented himself as a First Amendment champion: “We will always defend freedom of speech in Texas.”
He had the principle right, at least: empowering corporations to determine truth — or even the acceptable boundaries of political debate — is bad for the First Amendment and bad for democracy. HB 40 will do, at least in the absence of robust antitrust enforcement.
Abbott’s real vision, though, is “free speech for me, not for thee.” In July, he divested state funds from Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, to punish the ice cream maker for halting sales of their products in the occupied Palestinian territories. This move, along with his continued support for criminalizing Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions protests, throws Abbott’s First Amendment bona fides into question.
And now, the governor has embraced the quintessential censorship tactic: book banning. Though he frames this issue as a moral crusade against “pornographic” and “obscene” materials in Texas schools — citing two LGBT memoirs as evidence — his rhetoric has been more Joe McCarthy than Ira Glasser.
Alongside Fort Worth state Rep. Matt Krause, whose probe into Texas schools seeks “preliminary information” on some 850 titles on sexuality, gender and race, Abbott plainly intends to restrict Texans’ intellectual freedom when it comes to topics he doesn’t like.
Even if unsuccessful, these censorship efforts will have a chilling effect in Texas schools, curbing free expression rights for both teachers and students.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton
The North Branch of the Denton Public Library posted an event for 2- to 8-year-old children titled Transgender Remembrance Day, featuring three books that focus on LGTBQ issues. I expressed to the branch manager and mayor that I believe this topic and content to be inappropriate for this age group.
The branch manager replied that the event title was incorrect but said the books were appropriate. The mayor said he approved the event because none of the books include the word “transgender.” While true, one of the books, “I’m a Girl,” describes a girl taking off her clothes and someone yelling “watch out young man.”
I’m OK if someone chooses to be a transgender but don’t want my tax dollars funding LGTBQ book readings for 2- to 8-year-olds.
Tom Pryor,
Denton
My name is Rachel Oaks, and I am a constituent and an interior design major at the University of North Texas. I am writing this in opposition to Senate Bill 8, or the Heartbeat Bill.
The Heartbeat Bill should be rescinded in order to maintain the safety of people with uteruses. CNN Health found “that restrictive laws in places like Ohio, Utah, Wisconsin and Texas did not improve outcomes and in some cases led to more hardships such as delayed abortion care, more side effects and higher costs for women.” Banning abortions does not decrease the amount of abortions, but increases the amount of unsafe abortions that take place.
While an abortion takes one life, an unsafe abortion can take two lives. An estimated 23,000 deaths occur each year due to an unsafe abortion.
Banning abortions directly causes people who have uteruses harm and injury. I am asking you to stand against the abortion ban and the Heartbeat Bill in order to protect people with uteruses.
Rachel Oaks,
Denton