Shame on you, Mr. Beck
I have never met Larry Beck, but over the years, have read his “Local voices” submissions with interest. However, I was very disappointed in his latest offering on Nov. 10. The headline, “Healing our national wounds will not be easy,” created false hope because healing our national wounds isn’t going to be easy, and I assumed his offering was going to help.
Instead it was a diatribe directed at half of the country’s voters as citizens with “deep-seated hates who are bent on violence.” How does that attitude help heal?
Shame on you, Mr. Beck. How is healing going to begin if your assumption is that anyone who voted for Trump is full of hate and violence? In one fell swoop, you included almost half this country. The most recent violence perpetrated across the nation came from the left. Guess that was OK because it was a protest against racism?
Healing is only going to come when people begin to try to understand the other person’s point of view and be ready to peacefully agree to disagree. It’s called compromise.
This country might heal if we could learn to take other people out of boxes that they don’t deserve to be in simply because they didn’t vote the way you wanted them to.
I feel quite sure you never civilly sat down with a “Trump supporter” (whatever that is) and really listened to why they voted for someone who daily went out of his way to embarrass his country.
Quit hating. You won.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton