Hello, my name is Zane Vanover. I am a college freshman at the University of North Texas. I am here today to speak about the overwhelming political issue at hand, which is the “political divide.” It seems that more than any previous election, there is an extreme amount of animosity. This is due to President Donald Trump’s antics in office, which provoke his supporters to “clown” the Democratic Party and be their enemies.
What I believe we can do as a nation to heal starts with President-elect Joe Biden. Biden has to reverse-program all of Americans’ subliminal consciousness of being enemies. He has to say the small things that provoke Americans to be united. The state in which we are in as a nation promotes a two-sided country.
Although we can help as civilians, this is possible by agreeing to disagree if we are on the same page regardless of race, religion and politics. We will be able to disengage from needless conflict that only stunts our growth as a nation. In the United States, we are plagued by harsh critics who claim it is wrong to think differently.
Whereas if you want growth, you must advocate peacefully rather than critiquing a person’s feelings/views with smite.
Zane Vanover,
Alice