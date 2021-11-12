What’s happening to Afghanistan’s women and girls?
Considering the most dishonest voices in the media and political establishment spent the summer feigning their interest in the issue, maybe it’s time to revisit it. Sure, many of them seem to have gone silent since the completion of U.S. troop withdrawal — the timing is a coincidence, I’m sure — but the women and girls themselves remain.
Granted, the outcry was always primarily about the Westernized, educated professional women clustered in urban centers. If concern for Afghan women and girls had extended further outside Kabul, the U.S. wouldn’t have spent years propping up vicious warlords in the countryside, nor would the military be maintaining the “over the horizon capability” it uses to conduct civilian-killing drone strikes. In part because of these policies, the Taliban government now decimating the liberties of urban Afghan women enjoys the support of rural Afghan women.
And it’s not just the Taliban. The Biden administration is freezing $10 billion in Afghan cash reserves held in U.S. banks, levying new sanctions and pressuring the International Monetary Fund not to get involved. These policies are exacerbating a humanitarian crisis, fueling food and cash shortages throughout the country — war by different means.
Anyone who truly cares about the plight of Afghan women and girls — and wasn’t just cynically using it to justify a continued U.S. presence in Afghanistan — should oppose Biden’s current policies. If he wants to end the war, he should end it for real.