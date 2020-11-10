A thank you to our veterans
Who are these men and women we call veterans?
They come from every corner of our country and sometimes from beyond our borders.
They are our children, they are ours fathers and mothers, they are neighbors and coworkers.
They are the ones who miss birthdays, anniversaries and can never seem to come home for the holidays.
They are the fathers who miss the birth of their new child or the mother who couldn’t be home to see her child leave on their first day of school.
They come from all walks of life, bringing their individual desires, talents and dreams.
They love this country and want to serve its people and defend the cause of freedom for everyone.
They are our warriors in times of conflict and the ones who render aid in times of natural disasters.
They are the ones who defend our freedom, secure our liberty and champion the oppressed.
They are the ones who pledge by their oath to defend our country and its citizens against all enemies, foreign or domestic.
They are sometimes called Patriots, Heroes, Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen or Guardsmen.
They are Americans who stand tall and are proud to wear the uniforms of the United States military.
And for their service, their devotion and their sacrifices, they ask from us only two simple words — thank you.
On Veterans Day, say thank you and pray for the safety of those still in uniform serving all Americans.
David Roberts,
Ponder