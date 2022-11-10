Local rent costs especially troubling for students
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 12:11 am
Hello, my name is Cole George. I am a student at the University of North Texas and am reaching out today to discuss the Issue of rising rent costs in Denton.
I choose to live off campus, as it allows me more freedom, but as of late, this option has become less appealing, because of the rising rent costs in and around UNT. Personally, the rent for my unit will increase by 25% for my next billing cycle and could increase more by next year. For students, this is very worrying because when you compare the average rent ($1,482) and the average pay for students ($10.80) in Denton (sourced from Zippia and ZipRecruiter) you find that most students won’t be able to make rent from just one job.
If this problem continues to grow, then most students will see fewer and fewer housing options. The solution to this problem is clear to me. Rents must have a ceiling on how high they can be raised, and the only group that can do this is the city Of Denton.
Ethan George,
Denton
On this Veterans Day, let us not forget all the Union Army veterans that called Denton County their home after the Civil War.
Some examples:
Benjamin Marks. Co H, 18th WI Inf. Jackson Cemetery in Krum.
George Klein. Co A & E, 4th IL Cav and Co M, 12th IL Cav. Blue Mound Cemetery in Sanger.
John W Smith. U.S. Army Paymaster. 1862-1870. Brevet Lt Col. Bolivar Cemetery.
Harvey Lyon Sr. Co K, 16th PA Cav. Member of GAR John A Logan Post 23. Last Union vet in Denton County.
Todd Wilber, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War,
Sanger
