Paul Knopick in his Nov. 3 letter about the pope’s meeting with Joe Biden expresses puzzlement at the supposed hypocrisy of the Roman church’s stand on abortion and the seemingly contradictory acceptance of Biden into the fold of believers in spite of his stance on abortion.
The word grace is the common thread running through the Roman church and most of Protestantism as well. All the church houses are full of hypocrites, and yet all are beloved by Jesus, without exception.
And that is the amazing part of Amazing Grace.
The Rev. John Zeigler,
Presbyterian Church, USA
Denton
Couldn’t stand it any longer. Plus, if I listed all the ignorant things coming from Washington the last 11 months, I would go over the 250-word limit of this letter.
So to make it short: There are things that have to be known to ride a horse, especially if you don’t recognize one end of it from the other. Then have idiots trying to get you on it that are almost as dumb as you. Time is flying by for me, but I will give it up if we can get November 2022 moved to start on Christmas Day 2021.
Let’s pray the man born on that day uses all his power to Git-R-Done! The drain plug has been pulled out of the boat, and we are sinking. We have to get it back in and pump out what has come in.