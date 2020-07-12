Please think again
“Well,” said the president, “I think we’re in a good place.”
Come again? Who’s we? What’s good? Where’s this place?
President Donald Trump was disagreeing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said one more time we haven’t done what we should, aren’t doing it now, aren’t telling the truth about the dangers of failing to mitigate or suppress the COVID-19 virus.
The place isn’t Texas, where there were 10,000 new cases in a day, causing a lockdown of Big Tex for an extended hibernation. Nor Arizona, where the case total was higher than all of Europe, where a doctor reported 300 deaths in one day in his hospital, many of them young. Not New Orleans, where the site ran out of tests five minutes after opening. Not Florida, where the infected were more than 16% of 48,000 tested.
Trump brags that our national death total is only 130,000 when it might have been a million. (I’m aware that any numbers I cite now may be surpassed or changed by the time I hit the send button.)
On March 1, the national death toll was 88. Leadership and a consistent message could have kept it from rocketing to where it is today. But Trump gave dollars dominion over death, deceit over truth, political division over uniting the nation.
Someone please, please tell him, sir, please think again.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads