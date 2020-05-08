Misleading graph
I am terribly disappointed to see the misleading and overall poorly constructed graph of coronavirus deaths in the paper last week. The graph is a classic example of false or misleading data, commonly known as a truncated graph.
Instead of the virus causing a 130% increase in the death rate as shown, the real increase is more like 18%. Sensationalism is not the correct tone to take here.
Denton is a town full of college professors, including mathematics. They probably cringed when they saw your graph, too. No excuse if you’re just reprinting The Washington Post’s article — look at what you’re printing first.
John Lusk,
Oak Point
How COVID-19 changed my plans
If not for COVID-19, I would be playing in a chair volleyball tournament and weekly bridge at the Denton Senior Center this month.
If not for COVID-19, I would be volunteering to work in the Information Booth at the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival the last weekend in April.
If not for COVID-19, I would be purchasing my own groceries instead of having my daughter do it since I am in the high-risk group.
If not for COVID-19, I would be taking a cruise on the Waterways of the Tsars in May and June of this year.
How can the city of Denton and the Denton Record-Chronicle help me? They can provide me with information on what, if anything, I can do at home and help my community. Perhaps print patterns for masks, and telling me where to deliver them. Perhaps work out some kind of rotation schedule for certain businesses so there is little contact. While I am retired, I would hope the city can provide some help for the homeless, the prisoners and those who have lost their income.
And certainly, when the DRC goes biweekly, I hope they don’t fail to include the comics and puzzles daily online for the older generation! And, oh yes, please make them printable like God surely intended for competition while most are staying at home.
Kay Branum,
Denton
Guts to stand up
Dear Shelley Luther,
I am thrilled to death — shouting and screaming joy — that someone has had the guts to stand up for their rights! I am so very, very glad you have refused to close your business! They are taking away our God-given and constitutional rights. It is up to us as individuals, how we respond to this virus and what we choose to do or not do to protect ourselves.
I am a 79-year-old woman with several preexisting health conditions. I have chronic heart failure, celiac disease, osteoporosis, arteriosclerosis, etc. I was in the hospital three times during the past years and one of those times I had pneumonia. I am not cowering at home, scared to death of the dreaded coronavirus! I have been up and about and out as much as possible, considering there is practically nowhere you can go, except to the grocery store and Home Depot. If sick or elderly people like me are afraid of the virus, they can stay home. But that doesn’t mean everybody should stay home.
My daughter sent me a couple of medical-grade masks. I wore one, for just one outing, and found it so miserable and suffocating, I will not wear one again. And I will not stay home. I go wherever I can, whenever I can. This whole thing is utterly insane and totally ridiculous! The infection rate and the death rate is not any worse than it is every year with whatever flu virus is currently going around. All flu viruses are dangerous for the elderly and those with preexisting conditions. So if people like me are afraid of catching something, they can stay home. But there is no reason whatsoever for everyone to stay home, and the government has no right to tell us to do so.
I just want you to know that there are many people like me who support you 100%, and I just wish there were more brave souls out there like you. Stand strong and don’t give in to their threats.
Judy Thompson,
Argyle
Let’s get back to prayer
Let us go back to the old praying ground. Prayer changes things. We need to unfold and bend our knees in humble submission to God in prayer. Let us be concerned about each other. God hasn’t changed, his promise is true, his word is real and everlasting. Don’t give up — he is waiting on you. Prayer is the key to the kingdom, and faith unlocks the door. He won’t leave us nor let us down. His everlasting love will always be found. He’s a present help in time of trouble; his love is far above all others.
We must pray for peace in the nation. Pray for the families that lost their lives. He found coronavirus. God is still in control. Matthew 21:22 — And all things whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall be received.
James 5:16 — The effective fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.
Just have faith and believe; we will be received.
Neomia Sawyer,
Denton