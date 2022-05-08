We promote the U.S. as having a free press as opposed to Russia’s government-controlled propaganda news, yet many of our citizens only listen to our own propaganda news channels like FOX and OAN. One cannot gain knowledge if one restricts their educational input.
America’s closed-minded, right-wing Republican radicals are no better than Russia’s brainwashed citizenry. A lot of the Russian population is accepting Kremlin propaganda about Ukraine being under fascist and Nazi control and reject the facts, even if they hear proof of the Ukrainian atrocities. They have this strange filter that blocks out the truth, just like the Trump-loving-Republicans in the U.S.
The Washington Post said in a survey over half the Republicans buy into the QAnon conspiracy theories that Democrats are flesh-eating child-trafficking pedophiles. The MAGA mentality has been reinforced throughout white evangelical Christian communities. Christian nationalism, white grievance, anti-science conspiracies and messiah-like worship of Trump have become part of millions of America’s faith. It’s sickening to see the lack of morality and traitorous leanings of so many morally bankrupt evangelical Christian churches, which should be labeled “Evilgelical.”
I hear many evangelical Christians look forward to the Rapture, where good Christians are taken up to heaven leaving the sinful behind. If I were them, I wouldn’t be packing my bags. Their train ain’t leaving the station.