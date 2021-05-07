Addressing income inequality
According to the Editorial Board of The New York Times, over the past 40 years, while the economic output of American workers has nearly tripled, their wages and benefits have increased very little. It is estimated that the annual income shifted from workers to owners over these 40 years exceeds $1 trillion annually, costing the bottom 90% an average of $12,000 in lost wages per year. Among high-income countries, we have the second-highest level of income inequality and the highest level of wealth inequality.
This increasing inequality was caused by lower tax rates on corporations and high incomes, the destruction of labor unions, and an extremely low minimum wage. These changes have come because increasing wealth has brought increasing political influence (half of the 2016 presidential campaign was paid for by 400 families) and lucrative private sector jobs after public service for politicians who favor the wealthy.
Increasing inequality is leading to an ever-increasing concentration of power at the top that poses a serious threat to the continued existence of our democracy. For the many other reasons extreme inequality is a bad thing, see The Price of Inequality, by Joseph Stiglitz.
I strongly support the tax increases for wealthy persons and corporations proposed by President Biden to help alleviate the growing inequality. As an added benefit, the additional revenue could be used for universal pre-K, subsidies for higher education and infrastructure improvements, all of which would decrease inequality and benefit the economy.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton