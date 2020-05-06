Other countries dealing with the coronavirus problem have clearly demonstrated that the best way to reopen an economy is to test those trying to join the workforce, not allowing those who test positive to work, and tracing the positive test results to their origin.
The problem, which is almost entirely the fault of the Trump administration, is that our testing capabilities are way below where they should be. Trump’s constant downplaying of the importance of testing, and his forcing the states, who have far less money, to do their own testing, have made this problem much worse. These actions have probably resulted in the loss of thousands of extra lives.
If states open without adequate testing, there is a high probability that there will be a recurrence of the virus causing another shutdown and far worse economic consequences. The only way to prevent such incompetent handling of a future crisis is to elect a new administration in November.
Bob Michaelsen
Denton