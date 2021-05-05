Judge people by their character
Political correctness meets traditional values and ideals — and they’re losing.
The real threat to the existence of our country isn’t climate change or the pandemic. It’s the accelerating attacks on traditional values and ideals that, even if not fully achieved, form the foundation of our nation and way of life. These values and ideals include integrity, the inviolability of the family, the personnel fulfillment of hard work and self-reliance, dedication to country with the courage to fight to protect it against criminals and foreign enemies, equal treatment before the law, innocent until proven guilty, and more, including others in the Bill of Rights, such as freedom of speech and religion and the right to the tools for self-defense.
Even reason, science and demonstrable truth are under attack. For example, we’re told that a genetic male with the delusion that he’s female is female, presumably now also with a female genetic code. We’re told that the belief there are right and wrong answers in math is a racist construct.
Contrary to the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., we’re told that merit isn’t based on the content of character and demonstrated ability. It’s based on external group markers, including race and sex, but that’s what slave drivers, segregationists and misogynists preached. Do we really want to share the philosophy of such people?
Let’s judge all individuals on the characters they reveal by their actions, not on external group markers that tell us nothing meaningful.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton