We of the League of Women Voters of Denton commend the staff of the Denton Record-Chronicle for their excellent election coverage this year. It has been in accord with the league’s mission to provide comprehensive and nonpartisan information to voters on issues, candidates and where and when to vote. The league’s website Vote411.org also provides this information as well as allowing voters to access what they will see on their specific ballot. The DRC’s election coverage is the perfect example of why we citizens must continue to support local journalism.
We would also like to express our appreciation to the Denton County Transportation Authority for providing voters free rides to and from the polls on election day. Way to go, DCTA!
Louise Griffith,
League of Women Voters of Denton board member
GOP extortion
The Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives is refusing to raise the ceiling on the national debt unless large unspecified cuts in spending accompany the raise. They intend to force the president and the Senate, who do not agree with passing these unspecified cuts, to pass this legislation or they will force a default on the national debt, which will cause millions of workers to lose their jobs and millions of retirees to lose their savings. They are using this extortion because the majority of voters, through the Senate and the president, won’t let them have their way.
This extortion is an attack on democracy. It is political terrorism, and you should never negotiate with terrorists.
Let’s hope that the politicians who practice this form of extortion will never have the power to do so again. We can all prevent this with our votes.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
