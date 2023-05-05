DRC_Keyboard

Thanks for getting voters to the polls

We of the League of Women Voters of Denton commend the staff of the Denton Record-Chronicle for their excellent election coverage this year. It has been in accord with the league’s mission to provide comprehensive and nonpartisan information to voters on issues, candidates and where and when to vote. The league’s website Vote411.org also provides this information as well as allowing voters to access what they will see on their specific ballot. The DRC’s election coverage is the perfect example of why we citizens must continue to support local journalism.

