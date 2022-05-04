They won’t care
She sat on the other end of a 5,000-mile Zoom call and talked. It was night there but early day here. Her face was bright; she kept pushing her long brown hair away from her face and tucking it behind her ears only to have it escape and the process repeat itself. She talked about her boyfriend, their plans, a little about their hopes for the future and her cat. She loves that cat.
White, straight teeth poked out every now and then from her smile; her face was relaxed. There were no wrinkles in her brow, no sad-sounding words. She was happy.
She talked about her aging parents, too old to escape the Russians. The Russians claimed they want to bring Ukraine back under their umbrella, but all that will be left is destroyed families, demolished buildings and hate. Bodies buried under the rubble will have rotted and will be dumped in the garbage pile of a once-proud nation.
President Vladimir Putin will smile and boast about his accomplishment while thousands will weep. He won’t care. This is the same person President Donald Trump called “genius” when Putin invaded Ukraine. Trump’s followers still cheer him on as Ukrainian blood soaks the streets.
An air raid siren sounded. Her face fell as if made of lead. The smile, now a straight line; the light gone from her eyes. She wondered if the missile was intended for her?
Trump will cheer on Putin and not care about the carnage.
William Reed,
Denton
Student debt shouldn’t be forgiven
My name is Aubrie Stockel, an undergraduate student at the University of North Texas. I have heard current discussions in my community about student debt forgiveness which has led me to believe that relieving student debt would benefit only some and hurt others. Therefore, President Joe Biden should not forgive any student debt.
Forgiving student debt from as little as $10,000 to a larger $50,000 would only create legal problems and increase controversy between parties. The act to aid student debt would only increase inflation within our economy.
Additionally, this forgiveness would only benefit the middle to upper class or those who have a graduate degree; it would be unfair for people who have already paid off their student debt.
Lower- to middle-class students like me would gain little to no benefits from student debt forgiveness. If there were a decrease in student debt, where would the money come from? And if there were relief on debt, how would people spend their money after the fact?
Aubrie Stockel,
Denton
Democrats must act
A minority-controlled government is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the legal right to an abortion and undermining the well-accepted principle of stare decisis (legal precedent). Democrats must make this the No. 1 issue in 2022.
While more abstract than inflation or crime, and therefore more rhetorically challenging to explain than issues people empirically feel, just as is the case with the threat to democracy posed by Republicans in the Trump era, nothing ultimately will matter if Republicans gain control of the House and Senate. This likely will lead to a national law banning abortion, as well as more draconian laws stripping the rights of the minority previously protected by stare decisis.
Sixty-nine percent of Americans support Roe v. Wade, believing a woman has the right to choose. Make no mistake: Abortion now has become a political question.
The current House and Senate must codify Roe v. Wade — something that will require Senate Democrats to eliminate the filibuster.
Richard Cherwitz,
Austin