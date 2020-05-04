That wasn’t sarcasm
We all know Trump wasn’t being sarcastic when he wondered aloud on live television about injecting disinfectants. Sarcasm requires wit, intelligence and a sense of humor, as well as an understanding of the term sarcasm, so it can’t possibly be that.
No, Trump actually believes his own braggadocio about his enormous, superior brain, and thinks that doctors and scientists need his help in coming up with ways to cure a pandemic virus.
The proper term for that is not sarcasm. It’s delusional.
Joel MacMillan,
Krum
Called to stay home
I have been thinking about this whole stay-at-home thing. Personally, it is easy for me because I have been retired for almost four years so well prepared to stay home.
In the past people were called to serve during wartime as I was. Now I see people protesting the idea of staying at home. Some of them wave weapons designed for warfare but my guess is that most of them did not serve.
If they cannot stay home and play violent video games, how the heck could they stand up in real warfare? By the way, I am a gun owner.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton