The mess we’re in
A wag once opined, wryly, that status quo is Latin for the mess we are in.
Council members Paul Meltzer and Deb Armintor have thankfully sounded the alarm about the proposed Hartlee Field Road development that is on the table, with Armintor correctly labeling it a “growth Ponzi scheme.” The remainder of the council is apparently willing to scrap the planning work done by the Denton 2030 committee in favor of chasing a pie-in-the-sky expansion of the tax base.
Add to that the council’s continuing refusal to address the twin issues of the need for low-cost housing and homelessness, and we have the makings for descending ever more deeply into the quagmire of the unacceptable status quo. Insanity reigns in our corrupt city government with a majority of members lacking in the vision necessary to lead our city into better days.
John Zeigler,
Denton