Issues with the Green New Deal
The Green New Deal Problem No. 3 — the solar panel.
Solar panels are constructed using many toxic materials including lead, cadmium, hexafluoroethane, polyvinyl fluoride, etc., that must be mined and manufactured by using those nasty fossil fuels.
Then on to the solar fields.
Nevada’s Nellis Air Force Base has a cutting-edge solar panel field consisting of 72,000 panels on 140 acres generating 32,000 megawatt hours annually (when the sun shines).
Using the Nellis plan, the Heartland Institute advises that to replace the 8 billion megawatt-hours provided by fossil fuels would require 18.8 billion solar panels that would cover 57,048 square miles, or the size of New York and Vermont combined.
Then there is the problem of disposing of broken and decommissioned panels — you can’t burn them due to toxic smoke (more smoke) and they don’t compost very well.
And then those fossil fuel electric generators are still required, and idling, for the backup power when the sun doesn’t shine.
John Green,
Hickory Creek