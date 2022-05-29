Solar power, white roofs
Nationwide, Target has installed rooftop solar on all stores. Our Target has had a solar roof for some years. Trammell Crow has recently decided to install solar on all the roofs they own. Europe is moving to expand solar installations on roofs across the EU, both in response to the Ukraine war and climate change.
Rooftop is more expensive than utility-scale solar, but it is quick to build. Could supply almost a quarter of EU electricity, more than gas does now imported (The Wall Street Journal, May 20). Payback is less than 8 years old. While some are concerned about dependency on Asian panel manufacturers, the EU is developing its own local supply.
With a bitcoin company coming to Denton, some estimate that Denton will double it electric use. Hard to see this development all positive. Renewable market will expand since Denton will need to buy more renewable energy – wind and solar electricity. The large solar farm near Krum may be worth a visit.
Solar roofs save money. Another strategy: painting roofs white. In 2020, Purdue created an even better white paint to reflect 95.9% of sunlight up — thus reducing heat gain. Good Samaritan Denton Village painted its roof white some years ago. New York and Chicago have been working to reduce heat gain. India is now struggling with this issue as many citizens are dying due to heat island effect.
The North Central Texas Council of Governments has a workshop on Urban Forests — Heat Island Effect on June 2.
Stan Ingman,
Denton
Texas struggling with basic functions
I am angry. We live in a state where the leadership is unable to accomplish the most basic functions that allow a society to function. Texas leaders find it difficult to:
- Keep the lights on. Whether during the winter months where energy insufficiency results in the death of hundreds of Texas residents, or during the hot months of the summer where citizens are urged to curb their use of electricity once again because of energy insufficiency.
- Implement the governor’s flawed policy concerning immigration without opening a GoFundMe account.
- Provide adequate mental health services, resulting in 50 states doing a better job in helping their residents maintain a reasonable level of happiness. Indeed, the governor slashed funding for mental health services earlier this year.
- Provide access to decent health care because they refuse to take advantage of federal funding, funding that costs residents of Texas nothing.
- Provide safe and secure environments for people to worship or shop without being at risk for assault.
- Allow our youngest citizens to experience an environment where they grow and learn without the danger of being senselessly murdered.
- Recognize that life is precious after birth and deserves attention, guidance and assistance well after birth.
I also am angry that the residents of Texas care so little about the conditions in which we all live that they will not vote. Only through the exercise of their right to participate in the democracy can their voices be heard.
Ronald Fannin,
Denton