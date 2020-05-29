Trump flu
While watching many countries around the world overcome COVID-19 and reestablish healthy economies, Americans are assaulted by Republican failures. Trump brags about his travel ban on China, after which he allowed 40,000 travelers into America, untested and unquarantined, to spread the virus; he did the same thing for Europe. Republicans comfort us by saying, “Don’t worry, it’s just old people who are dying.”
Republican onslaught against American people is compounded with economic failures. After unemploying 39 million people, Republicans failed to staff overwhelmed unemployment offices, forcing people to go months without payments. Republicans do nothing about lost hospitalization, which is tied to employment. Through economic horrors created by Republicans, people are being evicted from their homes.
For an equitable, quick distribution of money to small businesses, Republicans could have used IRS Form 940; instead, governed by mendacity in their ice hearts, they paid a $10 billion fee to big banks where businesses with access to lobbyists and bankers gobbled up more than they needed, depriving millions of any money. Even credit cards were canceled or lines of credit reduced with Republican connivance.
Republicans forced states to fight Trump flu by competing for medical supplies among themselves and exhausting themselves financially. The Republican solution: “Let them go bankrupt.”
Without bringing Trump flu under control, Republicans expect us to go into unsafe establishments to risk our lives, get sick, perhaps die.
How I wish for good, old-time Republicans without Trumpism!
Walter Lindrose,
Denton