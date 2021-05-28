Cancel Culture at its finest
To the Lewisville ISD and Downing Middle School administration:
I was extremely disappointed to wake up to seeing my former middle school make the news not for an outstanding academic achievement but rather a “controversial” yearbook that commemorated all of the events and challenges your student body had to experience last year. I am saddened to see that a teacher has been placed on administrative leave and urge you to immediately reinstate the teacher.
I was proud to see that you initially and correctly approved the design. Regardless of political stance, the Black Lives Matter and the “I Can’t Breathe” symbols will now be ingrained in our country’s history, much like Rosie the Riveter, Uncle Sam and so many other important symbols. My future children will be learning about this movement, as well as the backlash to this.
If you believe that “an educated citizenry is essential for equal opportunity and a prosperous society,” then how could you look at a student and tell them that the work that they put in now needs to be removed because some people are threatening you. That sounds like giving into bullying, which I know is not welcomed at your school district.
I know that you are in a difficult position, overseeing a predominately white and middle-class student body, in suburban Texas, and that many of the parents do not agree with the Black Lives Matter movement. However, that does not mean that they are right.
This is Cancel Culture at its finest.
Charles Crump,
Charlotte, N.C.