Elephant in the room
Let’s face it. Nothing Republicans or Democrats suggest would have prevented the massacre of schoolchildren and teachers in Uvalde.
A bullied 18-year-old was able to legally buy military-style rifles and over 300 bullets. He could outgun any police officer or Border Patrol agent he might confront.
It’s a copout when politicians say, “It’s not a gun issue, it’s a mental health issue.” These same legislators have starved Texas’ public mental health system. Even if there were adequate care in a small town like Uvalde, there’s no guarantee Salvador Ramos would have availed himself of it.
Since he wasn’t a felon and hadn’t been hospitalized with a mental illness, a thorough background check would not have stopped him.
The elephant in the room is that almost any American with a grudge can buy as many guns and bullets as he can afford, unlike any other industrialized nation on earth.
Barry Shlachter,
Fort Worth
Gun control won’t work
To all city, county, state, federal government and law enforcement officials:
Stop attempting to instate gun control. It will not work. There are too many guns and gun enthusiasts here. Put that time, effort and money into vigorously enforcing laws already on the books that deny the sale of firearms to ineligible individuals.
Criminologists have researched mass shooters for years. A quick Google search reveals the characteristics of persons most likely to take a gun to school and “shoot it up.” Do public schools have staff training in identifying potentially violent students? Does it include clear orders to channel these individuals into law enforcement and/or mental health paths of rehabilitation? Are there such paths available?
If not, develop and implement them immediately!
Jo L. Thomas,
Denton
How common it’s become
I tried to count all the teachers that I call friend in my life and quit after a couple dozen. For a person not in academia or education, I’m blessed with a large handful of friends. All people I look up to and admire.
Several of them have had to deal with death/shooting threats directly. One knew a student who would go on to become a shooter you’ve heard about. About once a month in Denton, the paper announces there’s been a lockdown or threat. This is how common this has become. Out of a few dozen people off the top of my head, I personally know several that have been that close. The “it could be you” circle has gone from the entire U.S. in Columbine to literally any given school.
I know we tend to center on the children lost in these events, but think about the teachers. My friend said he scoured the work of that shooter, looking for some flag he might’ve missed. Imagine the guilt. The questions. The hurt. The surprise. Obviously it wasn’t his fault, but knowing him, I can tell you the pain was real.
I’ll tell you this, the teachers care about their students, and that love is what lets them endure the hell scape we put them through — underpaid, underfunded, overworked, scapegoated and distrusted.
Arming teachers is harmful to the teachers and will not fix the problem. It’s not preventative, it’s reactionary.
Teachers do the Lord’s work. They’re people, too.
Andy Graf,
Denton