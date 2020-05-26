Vigil of propaganda
I found the article regarding disability rights "unseen and unheard" to be biased and clearly not representative of families whose relatives reside at Denton State Supported Living Center. Not only was it offensive, but it serves to demoralize approximately 1,500 workers who have worked so diligently to take care of our loved ones at Denton State School, especially during this pandemic.
I hope you are not passing this vigil off as truth. The advocacy groups seem to think all disabilities are created equal. Their disregard for the families is often cruel. It is the choice of my nephew’s family that he is a resident in Denton State School. He is profoundly autistic. As his aunt, I oversee his care.
He is doing well where he is. He is well taken care of. His family does not need for any advocacy group to speak or pray or hold a vigil for him or tell his family where he will thrive. He is in a community of his peers. He is not by any means oppressed. He is not “locked away.” He does not need to be “freed.” He is not a "brother" to this group.
We do not need for anyone to light a candle in honor of him, either. It is difficult to fully understand the needs and care of persons with profound disabilities until you are faced with it as a family. This propaganda is so unfair to a valuable resource in our community.
Diane Abner,
Denton