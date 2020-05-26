One size does not fit all
The virtual vigil held by the Free Our People Project on Saturday, May 23, was not held because the families and guardians of individuals who live at the state supported living centers are unhappy with their care.
Residents are not trapped there against their will or the will of their family. If families are unsatisfied with the services that their loved ones receive, they are free to use the Home and Community-based Services slots provided by Texas Health and Human Services Commission. For many families, including my own, nursing homes or group homes have refused to care for our loved because of their behaviors and/or medical fragility.
ICFs (intermediate care facilities) were created to provide a high level of care for people who have a high level of need. ICFs are medically oriented and were intended to be the alternative to history’s snake pit institutions. Today’s ICFs bear no resemblance to Willowbrook or any other institution of the past.
This vigil was held not to comfort the families or the individuals who live there, but it was just a means to promote the ideology of community for all, no matter the consequences for the individual. One size does not fit all.
Rebecca Japko,
Brenham