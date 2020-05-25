Not much of a choice
In 2016, I commented to a friend that a POTUS choice between Trump or Clinton to lead this great nation couldn’t be more depressing.
2020: I was wrong.
David C. Zoltner,
Denton
You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
Please note your email used for registration on the website needs to match what is on file for your subscription.
EZ-Pay Rate: 104 WEEKS - $102.96 EZ-Pay Rate: 52 WEEKS - $70.20 EZ-Pay Rate: 12 WEEKS - $23.88
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading the Denton Record-Chronicle online! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Super Bowl rings
Spotlight on Ponder
World famous Moms in Aubrey
Behind the scenes at Thin Line Fest
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.