Local newspapers and social media
Thanks for printing the guest view editorial addressing the issue facing small local newspapers in their competition with Facebook and Google and non-compensation of article use.
While their modern technology has both helped and frustrated the distribution of news, their processes of getting money (45% of all advertising!) to the detriment of long-revered (from Benjamin Franklin on) local news outlets is disturbing. I support the efforts of newspapers to engage the “new media” in negotiations and hope the appropriate Texas elected officials listen.
As an aside, I would gladly pay a small fee to read an article I come across on social media, which would seem to be technologically feasible.
Carol Rowley,
Denton